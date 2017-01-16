They are questions that have plagued the family of Christina Bussell since she went missing more than five years ago: What happened? Where? Why?

To date, those questions have yielded no substantive answers. But a Middle Tennessee private investigator is hoping to turn up new leads that will ultimately see the case solved.

Joe B. Brodioi said he accepted the Bussell case pro bono, hoping to bring closure to the family of the Winfield woman.

To continue reading, please subscribe to the Independent Herald . If you are already a subscriber, email subscriptions@ihoneida.com with the name and address to which your newspaper is mailed to receive login credentials. If you are a subscriber who is logged in and believe you are seeing this message in error, please email subscriptions@ihoneida.com or call 423-569-6343.

The complete story can be found in the Jan. 19, 2017 print edition of the Independent Herald.