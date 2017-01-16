HUNTSVILLE — More than 40 people were targeted by Scott County Sheriff’s Department deputies last week as part of a round-up of drug offenders who were wanted for either selling narcotics or violating terms of their probation.

Termed Operation Clean Sweep 2.0, the round-up involved a large number of deputies from the Sheriff’s Department, along with Winfield chief of police Steve Trammell.

According to SCSD drug agent Kris Lewallen, a total of 14 people were arrested as the team of law enforcement officers swept Scott County early Thursday morning, while some 29 others remain at large.

