KINGSTON — There are those who think Kingston’s Lady Yellow Jackets could win District 4-AA this season.

The Lady Jackets looked every bit the part in Friday’s game against Scott High, jumping to a 25-6 first quarter lead and eventually pulling away for a 62-28 win.

Abby Wilson scored 21 points to guide her team to the win over the Lady Highlanders. Grace Sexton scored 12 to lead Scott High.

Kingston’s defense was the most impressive part of the game. The Lady Jackets limited Scott High to a season-low 14 percent shooting from the field. In fact, half of the Lady Highlanders’ points — 14 — came at the free throw line, where they shot 14 of 21.

Kingston was just four of 11 from the line, for 36 percent. It was the only thing the Lady Jackets did not do well, however.

The lead was 25-6 after the first quarter and 40-19 at halftime. Sexton connected on six of six free throw attempts in the first half, and the Lady Highlanders were 13 of 18 from the line as a team in the first two periods.

But Kingston was able to cut down on the fouls in the second half, allowing the Lady Highlanders to get to the line just three more times.

SCOTT (28): Sexton 12, Myers 5, Stanley 3, Newport 3, Overton 2, York 2, Chaney 1.

KINGSTON (62): Wilson 21, Guillemet 12, Manfredi 7, Thompson 5, Bailey 4, Pankey 3, Stooksbury 3, Baggett 2, Balldon 2, Brown 2, Robinson 1.