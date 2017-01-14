For the first time in three seasons, Oneida has won back-to-back games in District 4-A action. It was a feat accomplished by the Indians when they knocked off Sunbright for the second time this season, earning a 64-39 win over the Tigers at OHS Gymnasium on Friday.

Zak Kazee had a double-double, with 13 points and 11 rebounds, as the Indians won in surprisingly easy fashion, given how evenly the two teams played at Sunbright last month.

In Friday's rematch, Oneida jumped to a slim lead in the first quarter, pushed the advantage to double digits in the second quarter, then never looked back en route to the lopsided win.

The Indians were able to overcome 27 turnovers by shooting the ball well and dominating the glass. Oneida shot 50 percent from the field — including eight of 16 from 3-point range — and knocked down 14 of 18 free throws, for 78 percent.

The rebounding advantage was 34-18 for Oneida.

Kazee hit four of his six shot attempts and knocked down a pair of 3-point shots to pace his team in scoring. Grant Marcum hit his only two 3-pointers and connected on all three of his first half shots for eight points to help the Indians to the early lead.

It was an 11-7 advantage for Oneida after the first quarter, but the lead was 31-20 at the half after a big second quarter on the offensive end of the court for the Indians.

Sunbright led only briefly, by two points.

The Indians defeated Oliver Springs earlier in the week.

ONEIDA (64): Kazee 13, Thomas 11, Marcum 8, Yancey 8, Marlow 8, Branstetter 7, Botts 5, Buttram 2, West 2.

SUNBRIGHT (39): Daniel 12, Bunch 7, Brown 6, Stephens 5, Mclendon 5, Trent 4, Bohanon 3, Stephens 2.