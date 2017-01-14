KINGSTON — Scott High fell behind by 12 points early in Friday’s game against the Yellow Jackets here, and then was never able to really recover, as Kingston pulled out a 62-49 win in District 4-AA play.

The Yellow Jackets led 21-9 after the first quarter, then saw the Highlanders play them virtually even after that. But Scott was never able to overcome that slow start, which saw Kingston knock down three 3-pointers in the opening period.

Billy Hall was exceptional for the Highlanders, hitting more free throws on his own than the entire Kingston team and finishing with 29 points, but it was not quite enough.

Hall started the game with seven first quarter points, then started knocking down free throws in the second quarter. He finished 12 of 15 from the line. Kingston, by comparison, made only 10 free throws.

Hall missed a pair of free throws in the first quarter, then knocked down 10 in a row until a miss in the fourth quarter.

Hall scored nine points in the fourth quarter as the Highlanders mounted a late comeback charge after trailing by 17 points entering the final period.

Hall also led the Highlanders in rebounds, blocked shots and steals, finishing with seven rebounds. Hayden Byrge finished with six rebounds.

JoBen Terry had four assists to lead the Highlanders in that category.

The Highlanders finished 18 of 27 from the free throw line, compared with Kingston’s 10 of 16. But the Yellow Jackets’ eight 3-pointers were a big factor in the game.

SCOTT (49): Hall 29, Terry 7, Ball 5, Russ 3, Byrge 2, Williams 2, Tucker 1.

KINGSTON (62) Clark 14, Baildon 12, Jones 10, Gasque 8, Borum 6, Thurman 5, Reynolds 4, Hardin 2, Spellman 1.