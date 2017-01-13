WARTBURG — The fouls took a toll and Dillon Fountain got hot.

Those were the storylines of Scott High's non-district game here Tuesday, Jan. 10, as the Highlanders saw a double-digit lead turn into a double-digit loss at the hands of the homestanding Bulldogs.

Scott jumped out to a 10-point lead in the first quarter, only to see Wartburg close the gap in the second quarter and take complete control in the second half, en route to a 71-51 win over the Highlanders.

Billy Hall scored 15 points and Caleb Ball added 10 for Scott High, but Wartburg's duo of Fountain and Thomas Carroll were even better. The two combined for 49 points to nearly match the Highlanders' offensive output by themselves.

Fountain scored 32, and saved his best for the fourth quarter, which saw the Bulldogs take command.

Before that, though, the biggest story of the game was the free throw line.

Whistles came early and often in the game, with 28 fouls called in the first half and 53 called by game's end.

The Highlanders had 29 fouls on the night, and saw Wartburg get to the free throw line repeatedly. The Bulldogs shot 14 free throws in the second quarter alone and were 14 of 20 from the line in the first half.

Carroll did most of his damage at the line. He got there 11 times in the first half. After missing three of four in the first quarter, he connected on six of seven in the second quarter as the Bulldogs began their comeback.

Wartburg finished 19 of 31 from the free throw line. Scott was not far behind, shooting 13 of 30 from the line.

The Bulldogs overcame the early 10-point deficit to lead by three at the half, and still led by three as the fourth quarter began.

That's when Fountain took over. He had 15 points as the fourth quarter began, but saved his best for the final eight minutes. He scored 17 points in the final period, as the Bulldogs pulled away.

SCOTT (51): Hall 15, Ball 10, Tucker 6, Babb 6, Terry 5, Goodman 4, Russ 3, Byrge 2.

WARTBURG (71): Fountain 32, Carroll 17, Decker 6, Morgan 5, Barnett 4, Branstetter 3, Gouge 2, Harlan 2.