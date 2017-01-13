OLIVER SPRINGS — District 4-A's longest winning streak was ended here Tuesday, Jan. 10, as Oliver Springs' Lady Bobcats upset Oneida, 59-58.

The loss was Oneida's first district loss of the 2016-2017 season, and snapped the Lady Indians' 24-game winning streak in district play. Oneida's last loss in the district came on the same court, a 62-48 loss to the Bobcats on Jan. 13, 2015.

Oneida remains in first place in the district, a mere half-game ahead of Oliver Springs.

Alyssa Suttles scored 19 points to lead the Bobcats past the Lady Indians in Tuesday's game, scoring eight points to pace Oliver Springs in the first quarter, then hitting five of six free throws down the stretch in the fourth quarter.

The two teams were neck-and-neck the entire way. With Baylee Thomas scoring eight of her 19 in the first quarter to match Suttles, the two teams were tied at 15. Oneida gained the advantage in the second quarter, hitting six of nine free throws and pulling ahead 27-22 at the half.

But Oliver Springs stormed back in the third quarter, putting up 21 points to take a 43-38 lead into the final period.

Oneida took back the momentum in the fourth, but could not quite get over the top on the Bobcats' home court.

ONEIDA (58): B. Thomas 19, Bertram 15, Dishman 8, Wright 8, Buttram 3, Boyatt 3, Lowe 2.

OLIVER SPRINGS (59): Suttles 19, Baker 10, Armstrong 8, M. Crass 8, R. Crass 6, Davis 5, Hackworth 3.