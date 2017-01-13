WARTBURG — A big game by Journey Babb was not quite enough to help Scott High to a non-district win here Tuesday, Jan. 10, as the homestanding Bulldogs pulled off a 42-35 win over the Lady Highlanders.

Babb had a monster game on the boards for Scott, pulling down 16 rebounds. She also had 14 points, scoring her second double-double of the season. She also led her team in blocked shots and steals, recording tow each.

Scott mounted a comeback effort in the fourth quarter after falling behind by nearly 20 points, but ran out of time against the Bulldogs.

Down 38-20 after the third quarter, the Lady Highlanders limited Wartburg to just one field goal and a total of four points in the final period, while putting 15 points on the board themselves.

But the free throw line was the Lady Highlanders' nemesis in the final period. Normally a well-shooting free throw team, Scott High finished the night just 11 of 27 from the line, for 41 percent. In the decisive fourth quarter, Scott connected on only four of 12 free throw opportunities.

Babb hit all four of her attempts in the final period, twice knocking down both ends of one-plus-one opportunities. Grace Sexton also pitched in, scoring six of her 12 points in the final period.

Wartburg was even worse at the free throw line, hitting only seven of 23 attempts, for 30 percent. In the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs were two of eight at the line and twice missed the front end of one-plus-one chances.

The Bulldogs started strong, outscoring Scott 22-8 in the first half, then building the lead in the third quarter.

The Lady Highlanders got their offense going in the third period, but could not overcome Hannah Hurtt. The Bulldog senior scored 10 of her game-high 15 points in the third quarter to help Wartburg build the advantage to 18 points heading into the final period.

SCOTT (35): J. Babb 14, Sexton 12, Newport 4, M. Babb 3, Myers 2.

WARTBURG (42): Hurtt 15, Kidd 9, Williams 8, Holley 5, Armes 2, Jones 1.