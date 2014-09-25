A Remote Area Medical plane ran off the runway and crashed into uneven terrain after making a quick landing at Scott County Airport Thursday afternoon.
The plane, which was occupied only by the pilot, veered off the south side of the runway upon landing. The pilot, RAM founder Stan Brock, was uninjured and able to walk away from the crash.
glad the pilot was not hurt
HEY GUYS….IT WAS DR. B. COFFEY…..LOL1!!!!!