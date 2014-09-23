HELENWOOD — A 71-year-old Kentucky woman died Saturday from injuries sustained in an accident on U.S. Hwy. 27 here Thursday.

Ann Phelps, 71, of Burnside, Ky., was one of three people airlifted from the scene of the grinding, two-car collision, which occurred on U.S. Hwy. 27 just north of the overpass of the industrial access road to Scott County Airport.

The lunch hour crash involved a Toyota Camry, driven by a Scott County woman, and a Mitsubishi Eclipse, driven by a Pulaski County woman.

