Charlie Reneau, 86, of Oneida, passed away September 21, 2014, at Pioneer Hospital of Scott in Oneida.

Born in Maryville, November 17, 1927, he was preceded in death by his parents, Paul A. and Mary Shamblin Reneau; wife, Merle T. Reneau; brother, Bill Reneau; and step-mother who helped raised him, Elva Joyce Reneau.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church- Oneida, a United States Navy veteran of World War II, and a respected businessman for many years.

He is survived by his children: Mark (Nancy) Reneau, and Chris (Melinda) Reneau, all of Oneida, and Kevin (Jamie) Reneau of Murfreesboro; grandchildren: Kristin James of Virginia, Keisha Hughes of Helenwood, Amy Reneau of Murfreesboro, Lynsee Reneau and Caitlyn Reneau, both of Oneida, and Erica Nelson of Austin, Tex.; great-grandchildren: Laithen, Chloe, Ava, Noah, Levi, Gracie, and Topher; sisters: Lanell (Ronnie) Meier of St. Louis, Missouri, and Spicey (Johnny) Ridenour of Florida; brother, Buddy (Janet) Reneau of Atlanta, Ga.; sister-in-law, Phyllis Reneau of Georgia; and many other relatives.

Funeral service was conducted September 23, in the chapel of Jones & son Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Knight officiating. Graveside service was to have been conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 24, at Grandview Cemetery in Maryville.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.